The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office on Monday confirmed the identity of a San Jose woman who died Sunday in a high-speed solo vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Whipple Avenue in Redwood City.
Silvia Chalista, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash reported at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.
The vehicle’s driver, an 18-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital after suffering serious injuries, is facing a possible felony DUI charge, officers said.
The CHP had initially responded to a vehicle on southbound Highway 101 driving off the road at freeway speed and crashing into a utility pole. The vehicle, an Audi sedan, then rolled over, according to the CHP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.