An 18-year-old woman is facing a potential life prison sentence for attempting to murder another woman in March before being caught by police at the Mexican border, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Sandra Figueroa of Menlo Park was charged Thursday with attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, the sentence for which is seven years to life in prison, Wagstaffe said.
Figueroa and her 17-year-old girlfriend allegedly plotted to kill Figueroa’s 20-year-old co-worker on March 17 for reasons that remain unclear, Wagstaffe said, adding the two worked at the Boys and Girls Club in East Palo Alto. The three girls were friends and jealousy may be a factor in the attempted murder, Wagstaffe said, adding prosecutors are currently unaware of a specific event or argument that might’ve sparked the incident.
Figueroa and her girlfriend, who was sent to juvenile hall, allegedly set up a meeting with the victim to hang out at her house, according to the District Attorney’s Office. While Figueroa’s girlfriend waited in the car, serving as the lookout, Figueroa walked over to the victim’s car and without warning stabbed her three times in the neck, Wagstaffe said. Figueroa then drove away in her car with her girlfriend.
The victim then called 911 and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, and was released that night, Wagstaffe said.
Figueroa was caught the next day near the Mexican border and was brought back to San Mateo County Jail. Because detectives at the time were unaware that the attempted murder was allegedly premeditated, Figueroa was only charged with assault with a deadly weapon and was in custody on just $60,000 bail, which she posted and was released.
After gathering more information, Figueroa at her subsequent court appearance was recharged and placed back in custody, where she remains, on $750,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.