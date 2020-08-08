From congressional candidates to school measures, voters in the Daily Journal coverage area from South San Francisco to Redwood City will have plenty of choices leading up to November.
The filing deadline for local candidates was 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, but will be extended until Wednesday, Aug. 12 if an incumbent declines to file for re-election. There may be a delay in getting information from city clerks to the Elections Office so the information on the roster posted Friday night may be incomplete. Cities have until Friday, Aug. 14, to officially qualify all candidates. Some races have open elections, others have district elections.
The open primary system already established two top candidates for several federal and state offices. In the 14th congressional district, incumbent U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, will be taking on financial executive Ran Petel, a Republican; in the 18th congressional district, incumbent U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, will be taking on high-tech executive and Saratoga Councilman Rishi Kumar, a Democrat. In the 11th District state Senate race, incumbent state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, will be taking on educator and nonprofit organizer Jackie Fielder, a Democrat; in the 13th District state Senate race for the seat currently held by state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, Republican engineer Alex Glew will be taking on Democrat Josh Becker; in the 19th Assembly district, incumbent Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, will be taking on Republican attorney John McDonnell; in the 22nd Assembly district, incumbent Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, will be taking on Republican small business owner Mark Gilham; and in the 24th Assembly district, incumbent Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, will be taking on Republican financial emergency manager Peter Ohtaki.
For the County Board of Education, education nonprofit director Chelsea Bonini will be taking on incumbent Rod Hsiao in Area 4, while Area 5 incumbent Jim Cannon, Area 6 incumbent Ted Lempert and Area 7 incumbent Joe Ross are unchallenged.
For the San Mateo County Community College District, equity/inclusion educator Eugene Whitlock and educator/nonprofit director Lisa A. Petrides have qualified for the ballot in Area 1, which currently has no incumbent; incumbents Dave Mandelkern and Maurice Goodman have qualified for Area 3 and clean energy entrepreneur John Pimentel and library foundation director Lisa Hicks-Dumanske have qualified for District 5, whose current trustee is Karen Schwarz. She did not file for re-election.
For the South San Francisco Unified Board of Trustees, incumbents Pat Murray and Daina Lujan are running unopposed in areas A and B, respectively.
In the Sequoia High School District, incumbent Carrie Du Bois is running unopposed in Area B and incumbent Georgia Jack is being challenged by school principal Shamar Edwards and parent/business owner Rich Ginn in Area C, while educator Jacqui Cebrian and parent/social worker Shawncee Stevenson are running for a seat in Area E.
In the Redwood City Elementary School District, incumbents Alisa MacAvoy and Janet Lawson are running unopposed in areas 1 and 3, respectively, while businessman/parent Mike Wells is running unopposed in Area 4.
In the Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District, appointed incumbents Jim Howard and Sam Leinbach are running unopposed.
In the Burlingame Elementary School District, incumbent Elizabeth Kendall has qualified for the ballot with Deepak Sarpangal and Lisa A. Mudd for three seats. Incumbents Davina Drabkin and Kay Coskey have not filed for re-election.
In the Hillsborough City School District, parent Kim Oliff and incumbent Gregory Dannis have qualified for the ballot with two seats.
In the Millbrae Elementary School District, incumbents Maggie Musa and Frank Barbaro are running unopposed.
In the San Bruno Park Elementary School District, parent/clinical trainer Andriana Shea, scientist Bryan Vander Lugt and incumbent Jennifer Blanco have qualifed for the ballot with two seats. Incumbent Kevin Martinez did not file for re-election.
In the San Mateo Union High School District, finance executive Neal Kaufman, incumbent Greg Land and disability rights advocate Ligia Andrade Zuniga have qualifed for three seats. Incumbent Marc Friedman did not file for re-election.
In the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary District, incumbents Shara Watkins and Noelia Corzo-Solorzano have qualified for the ballot with three seats with parent/registered nurse Lisa Warren. Incumbent Rebecca Hitchcock did not file for re-election.
For Belmont City Council, incumbent Davina Hurt and appointed incumbent Tom McCune have qualified for the ballot with two seats with firefighter Ken Loo. Retiree Pat Cuviello’s material is pending.
In Foster City, incumbents Catherine Mahanpour, Sam Hindi and Jon Froomin have qualified for the ballot with three seats with business owner/educator Patrick Sullivan and businesswoman Latisa Brooks.
In Millbrae, incumbents Ann Schneider and Gina Papan, small business owner Anders Fung, You You Xue and lawyer Errol Zshornack qualified for the ballot with three seats. Incumbent Wayne Lee is termed out.
In San Bruno, Mayor Rico Medina is being challenged by Councilwoman Linda Mason for the two-year seat. For two open seats on the council, incumbent Michael Salazar, Realtor Stephan Marshall, retired managing director Stephen Seymour and Planning Commissioner Tom Hamilton have qualified.
In San Carlos, incumbent Ron Collins, Planning Commissioner John Dugan and education advocate/student JT Eden have qualified for the ballot with two seats. Incumbent Mark Olbert has not filed for re-election.
In San Mateo, incumbent Diane Papan, appointed incumbent Amourence Lee and Library Board president Lisa Diaz Nash have qualified for the ballot with two seats.
In Half Moon Bay, incumbent Harvey Rarback has qualified for the ballot in District 1 and will run unopposed. Incumbent Adam Eisen and community outreach liason Joaquin Jimenez have qualified for the ballot in District 3 with two seats.
In Redwood City, architect/construction manager and former councilman Jeff Gee and community volunteer Nancy Radcliffe have qualified for the ballot for one seat in District 1; incumbent Janet Borgens, public health professional Isabella Chu and Lissette Espinoza-Garnica have qualified for the ballot for one seat in District 3; community police officer Chris Rasmussen, incumbent Alicia Aguirre and nonprofit program facilitator Mark Wolohan have qualified for the ballot for one seat in District 7.
In South San Francisco, incumbent Mark Nagales has qualified for the one seat in District 1; incumbent Rich Garbarino and biological researcher James Coleman have qualified for the ballot in District 4, with one open seat.
For the San Mateo County Harbor Board of Commissioners, retired civil engineer Bill Zemke has qualified for the ballot in District 1, with one open seat; project manager Dawn North, Shaunna Kinzie Solorzano, Lemoine “Lee” Fernandez and incumbent Tom Mattusch have qualified for the ballot for District 4, with one seat; and conservation agency director Kirsten Keith and incumbent Virginia Chang Kiraly have qualified for the ballot for District 5, with one seat.
In the Sequoia Healthcare District, incumbents Kim Griffin and Ivan Martinez have qualifed for two seats in zones B and D, respectively.
In the Peninsula Health Care District, incumbents Frank Pagliaro and Richard Navarro have qualified for the two seats.
In the Mid-Peninsula Water District, incumbents Matthew Zucca and Louis Vella have qualified for the ballot, with two open seats.
For measures, San Mateo voters will have to decide the fate of an extention of Measure P, which caps building height at 55 feet and density at 50 units per acre in most areas of the city while also requiring that at least 10% of new units be at affordable rates. Originally passed in 1991 as Measure H, Measure P was reupped in 2004 and expires at the end of this year. An alternative measure also seeks to extend Measure P for 10 years, but exempt the areas around the city’s three Caltrain stations from its restrictions.
San Mateo voters will also decide on an increase to the transient occupancy tax to 14% to bolster the city’s budget.
In San Bruno, voters will decide if there should be an additional business license tax of 10% of gross receipts on cannabis businesses, though there are currently so such businesses in the city. The city is also asking if it should raise its transient occupancy tax to 14%.
The San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District is also asking voters to approve a $409 million bond that would cost property owners about $30 per $100,000 assessed value per year for classroom upgrades.
Voters in all of San Mateo County, as well as Santa Clara and San Francisco counties, will be asked to approve an eighth-cent sales tax increase for Caltrain operations.
