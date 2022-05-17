SamTrans has installed Wi-Fi on every vehicle in its bus fleet, allowing riders to use the internet while on board, according to the bus agency.
Installation was completed in March. Passengers are able to use Wi-Fi free of charge, simply by connecting to “SamTrans-Wi-Fi” after boarding the bus. Current bandwidth limits video streaming, however, passengers will be able to text, email, browse the internet, access social media and play games.
The 2021 SamTrans Triennial Customer Survey found that 58% of riders access the internet via their cell/mobile device, and 22% of riders access bus schedules and real-time departure information from our website. On-board Wi-Fi gives riders better access to this information through a medium they already use, improving the customer experience, according to SamTrans.
