The city of San Mateo is planning a workshop Tuesday to gather input for its general plan through small group discussions.

The format is similar to previous workshops held in April. Following the online activity and April and May Draft Alternatives workshops, the project team will summarize all the public comments received to share with the General Plan Subcommittee, Planning Commission and City Council at a series of meetings that will occur from June through September 2021.

After the City Council provides direction on the draft alternatives at the September 2021 council meeting, the project team will evaluate and compare the different outcomes of the draft alternatives. The evaluation will consider things like potential community benefits; amount of development that would be allowed; circulation/traffic impacts; overall character; impacts on utilities and public services; public health; equity; environmental sustainability; city fiscal health; development feasibility; and applicable state laws/regulations.

The evaluation results will be shared with the community and decision-makers through a series of public meetings to gather input as part of choosing the best idea for each study area.

The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Go to strivesanmateo.org to learn more about the General Plan 2040 update process, to sign up for the Strive email list and for more information on how to access the meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription