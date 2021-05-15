The city of San Mateo is planning a workshop Tuesday to gather input for its general plan through small group discussions.
The format is similar to previous workshops held in April. Following the online activity and April and May Draft Alternatives workshops, the project team will summarize all the public comments received to share with the General Plan Subcommittee, Planning Commission and City Council at a series of meetings that will occur from June through September 2021.
After the City Council provides direction on the draft alternatives at the September 2021 council meeting, the project team will evaluate and compare the different outcomes of the draft alternatives. The evaluation will consider things like potential community benefits; amount of development that would be allowed; circulation/traffic impacts; overall character; impacts on utilities and public services; public health; equity; environmental sustainability; city fiscal health; development feasibility; and applicable state laws/regulations.
The evaluation results will be shared with the community and decision-makers through a series of public meetings to gather input as part of choosing the best idea for each study area.
The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Go to strivesanmateo.org to learn more about the General Plan 2040 update process, to sign up for the Strive email list and for more information on how to access the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.