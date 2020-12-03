Two suspects were arrested in connection with a robbery at a grocery store in the Linda Mar Shopping Center in Pacifica on Tuesday, police said.
Shortly after 5 p.m., officers responded to the report of the robbery. A store employee told officers that upon confronting two suspects attempting to steal merchandise, the suspects brandished pepper spray and threatened the employee.
The suspects, identified as 20-year-old Angel Marie Carpenter and 19-year-old Tia Alexis Konaris, then stole the merchandise and fled in a vehicle. Officers located the suspect vehicle and performed a traffic stop in the area of Oceana Boulevard and Brighton Road.
The pepper spray and approximately $250 worth of merchandise were discovered in the vehicle. Carpenter and Konaris were booked into San Mateo County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 and refer to case number 20-3577.
