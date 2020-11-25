Two men were arrested early Tuesday morning for breaking into mail boxes in an apartment complex on the 1100 block of Eaton Avenue in San Carlos after a Sheriff’s Office detective allegedly caught them in the act.
At about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, the detective saw the two men and patrol deputies responded to the area, conducting a traffic enforcement stop on the suspected vehicle as it left the area. Two men, Paul McKinney, 32, and Joseph Robinson, 36, were arrested, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
During the investigation, personal identifications and numerous pieces of mail from other addressees were located inside their vehicle and are presumed stolen. Investigators are following leads and anticipate additional victims will be discovered, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident may call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
