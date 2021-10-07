Two men were arrested for possession of burglary tools, stolen property, drugs and drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to commit a crime after they were spotted looking into car windows of a public parking lot at Hillcrest Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue in Millbrae Wednesday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Millbrae Bureau were contacted by a concerned citizen about two men looking into cars which he described as being on bicycles, wearing dark hoodies, masks and gloves. They were spotted nearby and both had outstanding warrants. During their arrests, the two were found to be in possession of burglary tools, stolen property, including California Driver’s Licenses and ID cards, as well as fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Investigation revealed that the men, identified as Skyler Meakin, 21, and Andrew Watson, 26, of San Francisco, were in the area with the intent to burglarize vehicles. Both were booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
