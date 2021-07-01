Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 2.jpeg

A Redwood City man was arrested Wednesday for possession of child pornography and his brother and his girlfriend were also taken into custody for allegedly attempting to conceal evidence, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9 a.m. June 30, Moises Vieyragallegos, 25, was arrested at his home on the 1300 block of Arguello Street after an investigation launched in October. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau received a cyber-tip about cyber-porn through the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Child Task Force.

During the course of this investigation, detectives learned that Moises’ brother and girlfriend attempted to conceal or destroy vital evidence pertinent to this case. Both were subsequently arrested for criminal conspiracy and concealing evidence. All three suspects were booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Detective Carryn Barker at (650) 363-4050 or email cbarker@smcgov.org.

