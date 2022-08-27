A man suspected of stalking his ex-girlfriend over several months was arrested along Highway 101 in San Mateo allegedly in possession of weapons early Friday morning, according to police.
At about 12:32 a.m., a San Mateo police officer located and arrested the 41-year-old man along Highway 101 at State Route 92 as he was attempting to flee San Mateo after he allegedly threatened to shoot his ex-girlfriend and her associates while mentioning the purchase of grenades. He was also found to be allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.
According to the victim, he was alleged to have been stalking her since February 2022 and called her multiple times a day, peered through her window, and also threatened her life and those around her.
He allegedly called the victim again at 11 p.m. Aug. 25 and told her he was going to shoot her and anyone in the house. Police saturated the neighborhood, notified Brisbane police where he lived and began searching for him, according to police.
An officer noticed him on the shoulder of Highway 101 and appeared to be heading back to Brisbane. He was arrested without incident and police found a baseball bat and four knives but no guns or grenades. He was also in possession of $10,000 currency band bundles, which appeared to be fake money purchased online, according to police.
