World champion surfers will take to the waves this weekend in Pacifica to compete for gold in one of the coastside’s most anticipated sporting events of the year.
But the contestants will be on four legs, not two.
The World Dog Surfing Championship will be held at Linda Mar Beach Saturday, Aug. 6, with stiff competition from pups of all sizes at the seventh annual event of its kind.
The competition, which was open only to virtual viewing last year amid the pandemic, regularly draws hundreds of human and canine spectators.
And for pups who’d rather stay on land, a dog beach fashion show will also be part of the festivities, as will a fetch competition and dog “wellness fair” with messages and medical checkups.
The event is free for spectators, and registration costs for contestants go in part to dog-related nonprofits, according to organizers. Dog adoptions will also be available.
For the surfing — dogs will be judged on how long they can stay on the board, style and tricks like riding backwards. Some will ride with their owners while others will go solo, with their owners tasked with selecting the perfect wave.
Wetsuits, sunglasses and hats were common attire for the furry athletes in years past.
The surfing starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m., according to a schedule of events, with other activities following. Go to surfdogchampionships.com for more information.
For those looking to make a weekend out of it, the city of Pacifica also put together a dog itinerary, with dog friendly restaurants and activities that can be found on the city’s website.
