The eeriest day of the year in Foster City will be Saturday, Oct. 29, when the SPOOKtacular Halloween Festival returns to Leo Ryan Park.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is designed for children from preschool through fifth grade, but everyone is welcome to attend. Children 2 and under are free, general admission tickets are $5, and general admission tickets plus entry to a magic show are $8. Advance registration is required, find more details here: http://fostercity.org/2022halloween
The fun will start at 11 a.m. with trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, and arts and crafts. Registration for the costume contest begins at 11 a.m. as well, and will stay open until 1 p.m. The first magic show will take place from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. in the Recreation Center Lagoon Room, and a second show will occur from 12:45 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. Then awards in the costume contest will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Attendees can also take a walk through the Spooky Boo Trail on the hilltop in Leo Ryan Park. Food such as nachos, hot dogs and other lunch items will also be available from in the back of the Recreation Center and more will be offered in the Senior Wing parking lot.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Foster City Youth and Teen Foundation. For more information about the event visit www.fostercity.org/2022halloween or call (650) 286-3380.
