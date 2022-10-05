The eeriest day of the year in Foster City will be Saturday, Oct. 29, when the SPOOKtacular Halloween Festival returns to Leo Ryan Park.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is designed for children from preschool through fifth grade, but everyone is welcome to attend. Children 2 and under are free, general admission tickets are $5, and general admission tickets plus entry to a magic show are $8. Advance registration is required, find more details here: http://fostercity.org/2022halloween

