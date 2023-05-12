South San Francisco’s Farmers’ Market is reopening this Saturday at Orange Memorial Park following a hiatus, with dozens of vendors from throughout the Bay Area participating.
“We hope to continue to grow in popularity and make it even bigger than in previous years and make sure a wide variety of fruits, vegetables and live music will be a draw,” South San Francisco Mayor Flor Nicolas said.
Vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, hummus, fresh baked goods, honey and other foods from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the back parking lot of the Joseph A. Fernekes building, similar to previous years.
Vendors like Chay’s Farms will offer strawberries, melons, lemons, artichokes, asparagus, squash, swiss chard, tomatillo and broccoli, while Medina Farms will have blueberries, figs and avocados. Mike & Niki’s Honey will have raw and creamed honey, honeycomb, garlic honey, tahini honey and bread. CA Bake Shop will have green waffles, Portuguese egg tarts, choux pastries, mochi cakes, pandan coconut bread and Basque cheesecakes. Hellaxbomb will offer Filipino and Guatemalan classics like barbecue liempo and chicken kelaguen.
Food truck options include Roadside Rotisserie, which specializes in rotisserie chicken and meats, MB Burger’s known for its three-way chili and El Flamingos, famous for Mexican dishes from the Jalisco region.
Other vendors featured include Hummus Heaven, Obours Foods, Spectacle Coffee, Greenlee’s Bread and Mana Ethiopian Food. Greenlee’s Bread has been family owned and operated for 96 years since its founding in San Jose and is known for its cinnamon bread and various loaves that come in flavors of banana nut, chocolate, blueberry, raisin-cinnamon, chocolate marble and cinnamon butter streusel.
The El Camino High School jazz band will be playing this Saturday, and the first 50 people in attendance will receive free tote bags.
The farmers’ market began in Orange Memorial Park in 2000 but had low attendance, which led to the start and restart of the farmers’ market previously. The market was last opened in 2019 and closed during that time due to a decline in participation. Efforts by the city to revive the market were delayed due to the pandemic over the last few years. The market was typically only from May to September previously.
The city has also previously used the pavilion at the South City Bay Area Regional Transit station and considered using the parking area at the Terra Bay Recreation Center and Kaiser Hospital.
Nicolas said residents have been asking for the return of the market for some time now because many have to go to San Mateo and Daly City. A local location connects rural farmers to the urban consumer and increases fresh produce in people’s diets.
“It became a quality of life issue to have something like this in our backyard,” Nicolas said.
The current framers’ market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday year-round at 781 Tennis Drive.
