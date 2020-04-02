A new preliminary hearing date will be set June 4 for San Francisco residents Marcel Earle Chapman, 29, and Emon Beirut Brown, 30, who prosecutors say chased rival gang members to a dead end street on the Genentech campus in South San Francisco where Chapman shot and killed one of the rivals.
Other rival gang members escaped July 27, 2015, and the next day Chapman and Brown shot at members of the same rival gang in San Francisco, prosecutors said.
Chapman and Brown were convicted in San Francisco County Superior Court and sentenced to 12 years for Chapman and eight years for Brown.
The two pleaded not guilty Feb. 26, 2019, to all charges involving the shootings in San Mateo County.
