A South San Francisco Police Department motorcycle officer was injured Tuesday in a traffic collision while conducting traffic enforcement in Redwood City.
On Tuesday at approximately 2:25 p.m., the motorcycle officer entered the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Bay Road with emergency lights and siren turned on when the motorcycle was struck by another vehicle, according to the South San Francisco Police Department.
Police said the driver of the vehicle entered the intersection without complying with a posted stop sign and struck the motorcycle officer broadside.
The motorist stopped at the scene and was cooperative with the Redwood City Police Department's investigation.
Both drivers involved in the collision were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were considered minor to moderate.
Police said impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the collision.
The officer was participating in the Saturated Traffic Enforcement Program, a program in which motorcycle officers throughout San Mateo County deploy to selected cities to conduct enforcement.
