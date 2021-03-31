After high tides and large waves damaged a 40-foot section of the Pacifica Pier’s west-facing deck and concrete railing, the city has determined the section that runs perpendicular to the shoreline can be reopened Friday, April 2.
Following the closure, city engineering staff pursued proposals from structural engineering consultants for a safety assessment of the pier railing and above deck elements. Based on the proposals received, GHD, a local coastal/structural engineering firm, was selected to complete the assessment work and the agreement was signed Feb. 12.
A final assessment report was received from GHD on March 29, that allowed for the section to be reopened.
The report states the section of the pier running parallel to the shoreline, where the railing was broken from the pier deck, will need to be fenced off and closed to public access and officials will seek funding through grants, the state or other sources, to repair and reopen this section of the pier in the future. The report also notes that railing sections identified as severely damaged that are within the area of the pier running perpendicular to the shoreline must be repaired within a year. The Pacifica Pier Assessment report is available on the City’s Public Works Engineering webpage.
For more information contact the Department of Public Works — Engineering Division at (650) 738-3767 or email dpwassistance@ci.pacifica.ca.us.
