San Mateo’s 2040 full draft general plan providing a blueprint for future city goals and policy around housing, transit and environment sustainability is now available for public input.

The city on Monday updated its Strive San Mateo website to include the plan and encourage people to interact with it and provide feedback as part of the 2040 general plan process as the city lays out its vision for future changes. The website includes an interactive land use map where people can click on any parcel in the city to see what the existing land use at the site is compared to the proposed one in the 2040 plan. The site also includes a link to an interactive draft general plan document where people can provide comments, questions and feedback.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

