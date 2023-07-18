San Mateo’s 2040 full draft general plan providing a blueprint for future city goals and policy around housing, transit and environment sustainability is now available for public input.
The city on Monday updated its Strive San Mateo website to include the plan and encourage people to interact with it and provide feedback as part of the 2040 general plan process as the city lays out its vision for future changes. The website includes an interactive land use map where people can click on any parcel in the city to see what the existing land use at the site is compared to the proposed one in the 2040 plan. The site also includes a link to an interactive draft general plan document where people can provide comments, questions and feedback.
Deputy Community Development Director Zach Dahl said the biggest potential zoning changes are planned for 10 study areas in the city. The study areas include the El Camino Real Corridor, Bel Mateo and Mollie Stone, downtown, Peninsula Avenue, Campus Drive, North Shoreview, Parkside Plaza, and the Hillsdale and Bridgepointe shopping centers. The general plan noted areas like El Camino Real, the Hillsdale Shopping Center, the Hayward Park Caltrain station area, shopping centers and the surrounding Hillsdale Caltrain station area were most likely to change in the coming years. The city’s overarching goal is putting density and housing close to the transit corridors in the city, like El Camino Real and Highway 101, so it can align with environmental goals to reduce cars and congestion, meet state housing goals and maximize available land.
At the Bridgepointe Shopping Center, Dahl said the opportunity for redevelopment would most likely be on the 8 acres of surface-level parking lot areas to ensure less displacement of businesses at the site. A new Benihana, Chick-fil-A and several stores are coming to Bridgepointe Shopping Center in San Mateo following recent lease agreements.
At 25th Avenue, the land use plans for the parking lot of the Waypoint Church, previously known as First Presbyterian Church, at 194 W. 25th Ave, describe a one- to three-story height limit in quasi-public zoning, Dahl said.
The city has added complications because of the limits of Measure Y. This 2020 public initiative limits new residential building heights to 55 feet and densities to 50 dwelling units per acre. City voters approved the measure by less than 100 votes. Some land use designations in the 10 study areas approved by the council include building heights and densities that exceed the limits set by Measure Y, requiring amendments to Measure Y. Any general plan with components requiring amendments to Measure Y, like in the 10 study areas, would require a vote from residents. The vote would only be for part of the general plan to allow components conflicting with Measure Y. If not approved by the voters, it could require other ways to meet state housing requirements, like increased density planning in other areas of the city. A potential ballot could appear before the voters in November 2024. Plans for general plan approval are scheduled for the spring.
The plan focuses on 10 ideas for the coming decades, including growth, quality of life, preserving nature, a multimodal transportation system, supporting the local economy, addressing historic preservation, a sea-level rise strategy, community outreach, equity and safety. Dahl noted the draft can still be updated, and public input is welcomed. Community engagement will continue until September, with a virtual workshop planned in August. Several City Council and Planning Commission meetings will occur in the fall.
