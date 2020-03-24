A 35-year-old San Mateo resident was held to answer Monday — on charges including lewd acts with a child and communicating with a minor to commit sex offenses — after a detective testified about the 12-year-old girl’s account of what took place.
Edwinarnoldo Curruchich will be arraigned April 7.
Detective Jaime Basurto of the San Mateo Police Department testified at the preliminary hearing that the girl said Currunchich was in her bedroom July 11, 2019, when he touched her inappropriately.
“She told him to stop. He didn’t,” Basurto said.
When Curruchich ordered her to have sexual intercourse, the girl told him she would tell the police, the detective testified.
“He said he didn’t care,” Basurto said.
“She cried in the interview,” the detective said. “She said she trusted him.”
Curruchich told police he had sex with the youth one or two times, the detective testified.
The victim’s mother intercepted texts by Curruchich inviting the girl to join him in a parking lot for sex, according to the prosecution.
Defense attorney Gabriella Guraiib asked, after Curruchich was held to answer Monday, that his $900,000 bail be lowered.
Curruchich has no prior record or access to the child, said the attorney, citing the coronavirus in seeking a lower bail.
San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hill said the court is mindful of the pandemic but that the defendant faces serious charges, including trying to dissuade the youth from reporting the crimes.
