The fundraiser for the victim of a violent sexual assault in San Mateo passed $100,000, according to police.
In a press release issued Friday, Aug. 14, the San Mateo Police Officers Association said the fund established for the senior rape victim neared its original $125,000 goal.
“This heinous crime has shaken our community, however, the support she’s receiving is the silver lining,” said police union President Rory McMilton.
Alejandro Vanegas Guevara, a 27-year-old homeless man believed to have ties to Redwood City, has been charged with forcible rape, rape of an unconscious 62-year-old woman, forcible digital penetration and kidnapping in San Mateo earlier this month, said prosecutors. After his arrest last week, Guevara faces up to life in prison if convicted and is in custody on $6 million bail.
Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/m5cb88?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1 to donate to the fundraiser.
