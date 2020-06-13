The San Mateo Police Department will be holding a virtual town hall on community policing and policy Wednesday, June 17 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Police Chief Ed Barberini, the Rev. Lorrie Owens of NAACP San Mateo and Welfare Officer Alison Gilmore of the San Mateo Police Officers’ Association will return and Armando Sandoval of NAMI San Mateo County and Michelle Vilchez of the Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center will also take part.
The town hall will be one hour and questions can be submitted in advance to pdpio@cityofsanmateo.org. The prior town hall had a limit of 500 but this one will allow 1,000 participants on Zoom. It will also be streaming on YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/user/SanMateoPD, with a delay of about 14 seconds.
Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85870998365?pwd=NHRqNnJiSlhHMW9obWZhQ1ZRMmhmUT09 to go to the town hall. The password is 128145. By Phone: 1 (408) 638 0968. Webinar ID: 858 7099 8365.
