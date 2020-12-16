A Ross discount store employee who waved down an officer may have stopped a retail crime spree and helped located a juvenile ward of the court in San Mateo Saturday afternoon, according to police.
At about 4:46 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, officers on patrol near the Ross at 640 Concar Drive were flagged down and told of four people actively stealing from the store. Backup officers saturated the area and all four were quickly detained as they approached the getaway vehicle. Officers reviewed security footage and confirmed the theft occurred. They also learned the getaway vehicle was related to numerous retail thefts in the Bay Area. Those law enforcement agencies have been notified and the investigations are ongoing, according to police.
Three suspects had extensive criminal history and the fourth suspect, a 12-year-old, was a ward of the court out of San Francisco for juvenile human trafficking. Upon searching the arrested suspects and getaway car, officers located a ghost gun (nonserialized firearm), ammunition, burglary tools, suspected fentanyl, narcotic paraphernalia, additional narcotics and stolen merchandise.
One suspect was booked at San Mateo County Jail, two were released by citation in compliance with jail COVID-19 protocol, and the juvenile was transported to San Francisco County Child Protective Services. They were identified as Christopher Marc Wise, 31, of Hayward; Jeremiah Witherspoon, 24, of San Francisco; and Dontrice Ahjanae Thompson, 27, of San Francisco.
