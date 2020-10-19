San Mateo police found an abandoned firearm on a residential street and are trying to determine who it belongs to.
Officers were in the 400 block of Rogell Court at about 9 p.m. Friday when they found the gun.
Anyone with information about the gun and why it was in the neighborhood are asked to contact San Mateo Police dispatch at (650) 522-7700.
Anonymous tips may be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
