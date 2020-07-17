With the cancelation of this year’s San Mateo County Fair because of the coronavirus, the San Mateo Public Library launched its inaugural virtual summer fair for teens and adults with categories ranging from arts and crafts to poetry.
The categories include arts and crafts, baked designs and decorations, book craft, edible art, flash fiction, floral arts, Legos, needlework, pet costume, photography, poetry and short stories. There is a limit of one entry per category and each entry must be creative and the original work of a single person. Entrants must be 13 or older and a resident of San Mateo or Hillsborough. Entries must be submitted by July 31.
“As the library adapts to our new ‘normal’ of providing virtual programming, we wanted to find a fun and unique way of engaging the San Mateo community this summer,” City Librarian James Moore said in an email. “What better way than to bring a summer favorite — the county fair, online at the library. We can’t offer rides, foods or live concerts but we can offer a way for the community to flex their creative muscles and have some fun at the same time by participating in our various contests.”
Go to https://www.cityofsanmateo.org/4345/Summer-Fair for more information and entry forms.
