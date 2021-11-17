Samaritan House, the primary service agency for underserved San Mateo County residents, launched its holiday food distribution this week, providing turkeys, chicken and other Thanksgiving dinner items to households in need.
Volunteers with the agency expect to hand out 1,300 or more turkeys during the effort which will last from Tuesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Samaritan House provides food and other services year-round but increases distribution during the holidays.
“Whatever we can do to give joy and a feeling of being part of the community,” said Bart Charlow, Samaritan House CEO. “They’re getting more than turkey, they’re getting intensive case management, access to rental assistance, utility assistance, clothing for the kids, health care.”
Charlow said the need for the agency’s services spiked during the pandemic, and has not subsided. This year’s holiday programs have been expanded from past years due to demand. A line of cars spiraled around the nonprofit’s headquarters for food pickup Tuesday morning.
“We don’t know when it’s going to stop, we believe not for another year at least,” Charlow said.
The agency will again in December hand out holiday food along with toys, gift cards and other items to help poor families find joy during the holidays.
Households receiving the food and other items are all Samaritan House clients, Charlow said. Those in need who have not previously registered with Samaritan House can do so online or by calling. A case manager will evaluate the circumstances and provide aid where appropriate.
Hot meals are also available, and a Thanksgiving dinner will be provided closer to Thanksgiving Day at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in San Mateo.
Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, a nonprofit providing free, healthy food to those in need, supplies the bulk of food, with other local grocers, religious institutions and individuals kicking in as well.
“We are extremely grateful to the community that donates clothing, food, the funds to make all this possible,” said Charlow. “It’s a lovely gesture from those that have to those who are working hard but don’t. After the turkey is eaten, that’s what stays with you.”
Jessica Mitchell, Samaritan House director of development, estimated 4,000 volunteers work with the agency to help to provide services every year.
“Our staff is very small, but we get it done with all of these wonderful folks who come and volunteer,” she said.
Founded in 1974, the agency provides homeless shelters, free health care clinics and worker programs among its other services.
Those in need of aid can go to samaritanhousesanmateo.org, call (650) 347-3648, or stop by the nonprofit’s headquarters at 4031 Pacific Blvd. in San Mateo.
In-person toy donations are not being accepted this year but toy donations as well as monetary contributions can be made online.
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
