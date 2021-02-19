Two San Mateo County school districts will launch new in-person classes at the elementary level Monday, Feb. 22, according to officials.
The Burlingame Elementary School District will expand its in-person grade levels from TK-2 to TK-5 on Monday and the San Carlos Elementary School District will begin a transition to in-person learning with on campus orientations scheduled next week for transitional kindergarten and first-grade students. Burlingame launched in-person learning for the TK-2 grade levels Feb. 4.
In San Carlos, orientations for second and third grades will begin the week of March 1, while fourth and fifth grades are scheduled for the week of March 15.
Adjusted case rates in San Mateo County are at 9.6 and must be 25 or below for TK-5 students to return to some in-person learning under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
San Carlos will address sixth through eighth grades when the county moves into the Red Tier, or 7 or fewer cases per 100,000 people under state requirements.
