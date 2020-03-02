Served a knuckle sandwich • Someone was arrested after a restaurant employee punched a customer on Old Bayshore Boulevard in Burlingame, it was reported at 12:53 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone stole $30 to $40 on Pacific Bay Circle, it was reported at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
Arrest. Someone in a beige jacket and black pants was arrested for petty theft while carrying a large bottle of whiskey on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:43 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
Petty theft. Someone wearing a black jacket, red and white shoes, and a blue bandana on their head took seven Adidas jackets on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:51 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
Arrest. Someone wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans was arrested for petty theft on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:28 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. Someone reported their vehicle had been broken into on Newhall Road, it was reported at 9:22 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Traffic hazard. Someone reported a traffic hazard on Broadway, it was reported at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Trespassing. Someone was removed and warned to not return to a cafe on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
