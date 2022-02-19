Untrainable — Someone complained about the loud noise of a train whistle on the corner of Bayswater Avenue and California Drive in Burlingame, it was reported 1:59 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole a ring on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 11:37 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
Fireworks complaint. Someone heard fireworks on Alcazar Drive, it was reported 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Threats. Someone received unwanted phone calls on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:38 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Disturbance. Someone saw an argument take place over parking space on the corner of Palm Drive and Paloma Avenue, it was reported 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Animal problem. Someone was bitten by a dog on Palm Drive, it was reported 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
