Nuked — Someone saw a microwave was on fire on Willow Way in San Bruno, it was reported 4:35 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
SAN BRUNO
Disturbance. Someone heard yelling and screaming on Medina Drive, it was reported 11:47 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
Malicious mischief. Someone broke a window San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 11:25 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
Vehicle code violation. Someone saw a vehicle completely blocking a driveway on Elm Avenue, it was reported 4:38 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
Petty theft. Someone stole clothing on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:04 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Friday, May 27.
Drunk in public. Someone was seen rambling about growing up in San Bruno on Rollingwood Drive, it was reported 9:12 p.m. Friday, May 27.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:28 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
Dumping complaint. Someone saw bird food on the ground on the corner of City Hall Lane and Park Road, it was reported 1:12 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
Disturbance. Someone saw a juvenile on a bicycle on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 11:52 a.m. Sunday, May 29.
Suspicious person. Someone was seen running up and down the street. They were exercising on the corner of Garden and Ogden drives, it was reported 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 29.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone heard a car alarm sounding on Frontera Way, it was reported 4:07 a.m. Sunday, May 29.
