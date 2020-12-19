Not taking orders from you: Two people ordered food and then demanded their money back on Delaware Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 5:11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
SAN MATEO
Robbery. A man wearing a woman’s blonde wig and dark women’s clothing stole a wallet on B Street, it was reported at 11:08 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
Intoxicated person. Someone wearing a black jacket and beanie was sitting in front of a store refusing to leave on Norfolk Street, it was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
Brandishing. Someone pulled out a pocketknife at five juveniles to get out of a parking lot on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
Theft. Someone in a dark 4-door Nissan Altima took $100-$200 worth of items on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:36 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.