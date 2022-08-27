Mr. Hot Pants — A man wearing red pants stole butane lighters on First Avenue in San Mateo and left on a blue bicycle, it was reported 10:14 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
SAN CARLOS
Grand theft. Two people stole a catalytic converter valued at around $1,700 from a vehicle in a parking garage on the 800 block of Industrial Road, it occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant in Santa Clara on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Discharged laser at occupied aircraft. Someone pointed a green laser at an aircraft as it approached the airport. It occurred on the 600 block of Skyway Road and was reported 10:57 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Petty theft. Someone stole merchandise from Safeway on Chestnut Avenue, it was reported 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Burglary. Someone stole from IHOP on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Petty theft. Someone stole from Valero on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 9:52 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Petty theft. Someone stole from Costco Wholesale on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:18 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from Baden Avenue, it was reported 3:05 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
