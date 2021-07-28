What a trashy thing to do: A man was pushing garbage cans into the street on East Fourth Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 2:39 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. A woman had a knife in her pocket and tried to stab a gardener on Linden Street, it was reported 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, July 13.
Battery. Someone wearing a burgundy shirt and jeans punched a security guard in the face on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:57 a.m. Tuesday, July 13.
Suspicious person. A man wearing a gray shirt and black jeans was going into yards on Oak Avenue, grabbing rocks and hitting himself, it was reported 11:38 a.m. Monday, June 12.
Arrest. Someone used a metal object to break a large window at a business on Broadway and was arrested, it was reported 1:37 a.m. Sunday, June 11.
Petty theft. Someone wearing a dark blue shirt and black pants gained access to a building on Chesapeake Drive, rifled through desks and stole a turquoise wallet belonging to an employee, it was reported 6:04 p.m. Friday, June 9.
Suspicious person. Someone was ringing doorbells of houses on Oliver Street and making notes on his phone, it was reported 2:42 p.m. Friday, June 9.
SAN MATEO
Intoxicated subject. A man who smelled like alcohol was lying in the passenger seat of his light blue Jeep with the door open on Monte Diablo Avenue, it was reported 12:25 p.m. Sunday, July 18.
Domestic violence. A man spit on his ex-girlfriend and threw her belongings off a balcony on Beresford Street, it was reported 5:24 p.m. Saturday, July 17.
Hit-and-run. A man driving a light brown Chevrolet hit a gray Toyota and a white Buick on Monte Diablo Avenue, it was reported 8:07 p.m. Thursday, July 15.
Suspicious circumstances. A woman was walking her dog on the corner of North San Mateo Drive and Grand Boulevard when a man driving a silver car tried to lure her into his vehicle by explaining it was his birthday and they could celebrate together at his home, it was reported 10:26 p.m. Thursday, July 15.
Disturbance. A woman on Station Park Circle broke up with her boyfriend who then threw a TV, ripped a door off its hinges, tried to jump off the balcony, choked his ex-girlfriend and tried to get her phone, it was reported 7:51 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.
