One of ours? — A newspaper stand was struck on the corner of Lorton and Burlingame avenues in Burlingame, it was reported at 10:28 a.m. Monday, July 1.
BELMONT
Environmental hazard. Someone reported an excessive amount of water by the entrance to Davey Glen Park on Davey Glen Road, it was reported 9:17 p.m. Monday, July 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on the 2100 block of Ralston Avenue, it was reported 2:35 p.m. Monday, July 11.
Theft. Someone stole tools from a truck on the 900 block of Hill Street, it was reported 12:29 p.m. Monday, July 11.
Battery. An employee was hit by a customer in a business on the 2100 block of Ralston Avenue, it was reported 11:51 a.m. Monday, July 11.
REDWOOD CITY
Petty theft. A bike was stolen from a balcony on Louis Lane and the person reporting the crime said they recovered it on their own from a transient camp and is concerned there are other stolen bikes there, it was reported 10:02 a.m. Sunday, July 3.
Disturbance. There was a verbal fight with a neighbor over fireworks and a loud party on East Bayshore Road, it was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3.
