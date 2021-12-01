Happy holidays: Someone heard unwanted family members knocking at their door. The family was contacted and advised that they were unwelcome on Laguna Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 2:06 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
SAN BRUNO
Dumping complaint. Someone complained that a San Bruno resident dumped garbage on a road on the corner of El Camino Real and Crystal Springs Road, it was reported 4:18 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
Reckless driver. Someone saw a driver intentionally swerving across three lanes and cutting off multiple vehicles on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 4:13 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on National Avenue, it was reported 2:07 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
Petty theft. Someone stole approximately $800 on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:18 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.
Juvenile problem. Someone saw three juveniles tagging various corners on the corner of Jenevein and Poplar avenues, it was reported 3:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.
Fraud. Someone said their mailbox was broken into and their credit card was used in San Jose on National Avenue, it was reported 11:12 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26.
Disturbance. Someone complained of loud music coming from a tent in a backyard on Hensley Avenue, it was reported 9:58 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25.
