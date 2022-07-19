Naked aggression — Someone stole a man’s clothes, boots and other items from a storage unit on East Bayshore Road in Redwood City, it was reported 12:25 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
SAN MATEO
Burglary. Someone entered and stole items from a man’s car on Magnolia Drive, it was reported 7:08 p.m. Sunday, July 17.
Stolen Vehicle. Someone stole a man’s motorcycle while he was in a restaurant at the intersection of East 25th Avenue and Palm Avenue, it was reported 4:57 p.m. Sunday, July 17.
Theft. Someone stole a backpack and laptop form an unlocked vehicle on Shoreview Avenue, it was reported 1:40 p.m. Sunday, July 17.
Burglary. Someone entered a house on Pico Avenue and stole a purse, various credit cards and other items, it occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday, July 17.
REDWOOD CITY
Robbery. Five people jumped a man and stole his cellphone and skateboard at a park on McEvoy Street. He suffered facial injuries and a chipped tooth, it was reported 5:24 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
Theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a Honda on Harrison Avenue, it occurred 5:49 p.m. Friday, July 15.
Theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a woman’s 2001 Honda Accord on Jeter Street, it was reported 5:06 p.m. Friday, July 15.
