Zoom loom — Someone was seen weaving in traffic on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 11:14 a.m. Thursday, April 21.
BELMONT
Animal call. Someone was worried for the safety of a dog that was in a car with all of its windows up on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 11:18 a.m. Thursday, April 28.
Parking complaint. Someone’s truck was blocking a driveway on the corner of Mezes and Lyon avenues, it was reported 8:42 a.m. Thursday, April 28.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on the corner of Harbor Boulevard and El Camino Real, it was reported 9:22 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
Missing person. Someone who had been reported missing was seen at a gas station on Old County Road, it was reported 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, April 27.
