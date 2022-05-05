Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Zoom loom — Someone was seen weaving in traffic on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 11:14 a.m. Thursday, April 21.

BELMONT

Animal call. Someone was worried for the safety of a dog that was in a car with all of its windows up on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 11:18 a.m. Thursday, April 28.

Parking complaint. Someone’s truck was blocking a driveway on the corner of Mezes and Lyon avenues, it was reported 8:42 a.m. Thursday, April 28.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on the corner of Harbor Boulevard and El Camino Real, it was reported 9:22 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.

Missing person. Someone who had been reported missing was seen at a gas station on Old County Road, it was reported 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, April 27.

