Bad parenting gone wrong
A parent was arrested after being in a verbal argument with their child, and also spat on their child on Picadilly Place in San Bruno, it was reported at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
MILLBRAE
Petty theft. Someone stole a few items from someone’s car and storage unit on Richmond Drive, it was reported at 9:38 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
Alcohol. Deputies contacted someone who displayed signs of intoxication on South El Camino REal, it was reported at 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.