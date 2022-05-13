And you thought you had bad neighbors! Someone keeps throwing feces onto their neighbor’s property and play structure on Birch Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 10:12 a.m. Tuesday, May 3.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
DUI. Someone received a DUI at the corner of Airport Boulevard and Grand Avenue, it was reported 4:13 p.m. Monday, May 2.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported at Goodwill Industries on Kenwood Way 7:32 a.m. Sunday, May 1.
Petty theft. Someone committed petty theft at Dollar Tree at El Camino Real 2:31 p.m. Saturday, April 30.
Assault. Someone committed assault with a deadly weapon on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 8:03 a.m. Friday, April 29.
Citation. Someone received a citation for narcotics at the corner of Westborough and Skyline boulevards 4:02 a.m. Thursday, April 28.
Suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Alta Loma Park on Camaritas Avenue 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, April 27.
