Bird brains
Males in a white car on Douglas Court in Redwood City were shooting at birds, possibly with an air pistol, it was reported 12:03 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone was arrested for resisting arrest and shoplifting from a business on the 100 block of South El Camino Real, it was reported 9:33 a.m. Monday, July 26.
Cited. Someone on the 100 block of El Camino Real was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and narcotics, it was reported 3:42 a.m. Monday, July 26.
Cited. Someone was contacted on the 100 block of El Camino Real and found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant resulting in a citation, it was reported 3:42 a.m. Monday, July 26.
SAN BRUNO
Reckless driver. Someone reported two vehicles “doing donuts” in a parking lot on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:18 a.m. Thursday, July 29.
Malicious mischief. Someone reported a group of juveniles actively breaking doors and windows on Piedmont Avenue, it was reported 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.
Fire. Someone reported a stove catching fire on Susan Drive, it was reported 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.
Reckless driver. Someone was reported riding a dirt bike with no helmet and a one-year-old child on their lap on Cherry Avenue, it was reported 2:31 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.
BURLINGAME
Threats. Someone reported receiving unwanted calls from a past friend on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 11:52 a.m. Tuesday, July 27.
Petty theft. Someone received a warning after stealing, then returning, items from a retail store on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 7:58 a.m. Monday, July 26.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed into a vehicle window and stole items on Sherman Avenue, it was reported 5:34 a.m. Monday, July 26.
BELMONT
Suspicious vehicle. A vehicle was “doing doughnuts” in a dirt parking lot on Island Park, it was reported 1:46 p.m. Friday, July 30.
Hazardous situation. Someone found a hazardous piece of metal in the middle of a road on the corner of South Road and Ralston Avenue, it was reported 12:11 p.m. Friday, July 30.
Animal call. There was a dead deer on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 6:17 a.m. Friday, July 30.
Vehicle burglary. Someone ransacked a vehicle on Old County Road, it was reported 8:27 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
