Activity at the San Mateo County Event Center COVID-19 testing center is so low that officials shut it down at 11:30 a.m. Friday, established a van to bring people there and are even trying to reduce the criteria currently required to get a test.
The Event Center testing site has the capacity to test 250 people a day and has been getting a fraction of that with County Manager Mike Callagy even reporting about 50 tests on one day this week.
“Not that many people are getting tested. It could be that the criteria may be too high,” he said.
Right now, to get a free test at the Event Center, you must exhibit two symptoms like a cough, scratchy throat or a headache to be tested. Callagy suggested that could be reduced to one symptom, with a belief of possible exposure. He also suggested that the list of those eligible for testing currently limited to typical first responders be expanded to include other frontline workers like grocery clerks and pharmacy workers. And it might be a matter of rotating testing through the grocery stores, he added.
As of Friday, the county is reporting 638 positive cases, up from 633 on Thursday, with still 21 deaths. New data listed on the county’s website shows a 10% positivity rate to tests, with 5,919 tests and about 2.2 days for results. There are still 93 pending results. Officials have yet to release exact numbers of people who have tested positive and recovered, but Callagy said the recovery rate is high as the death rate is relatively low.
There are currently 86 people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the county and 27 of them are in the intensive care units. And there are sufficient ventilators and beds available, Callagy said, adding that some of the emergency beds established at the Event Center have been moved elsewhere.
Modeling that health officials are using indicates that while the surge of cases was expected by Monday, April 13, the shelter-in-place effort has reduced that.
“We’ve flattened that surge, but we’ve prolonged it,” Callagy said, adding that officials will know more Monday.
While testing requests and case counts are low, Callagy warned of losing diligence and said he worries about this weekend as it’s a holiday and it’s expected to be nice. He continued to maintain that residents should comply with the stay-at-home orders until there is a direction on how to remove them.
Callagy also said they are asking health officials to look at releasing information by city again and that a million N95 masks are expected next week.
Go to smcgov.org for more information on coronavirus or call 211.
