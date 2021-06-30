Despite new investments by the state to support struggling residents hard hit by the pandemic, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved several measures to further aid those who may not qualify for state assistance or rely on programs slated to end soon.
“As difficult as the COVID pandemic has been, it’s important that we learn from our successes and continue our successful programs in the post-COVID era,” Supervisor Dave Pine said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
The state’s Great Plates Delivered Program, a federally funded initiative to provide seniors with restaurant-prepared meals during the pandemic, is slated to end July 9 following the end of Federal Emergency Management Agency funding. The $58 million program has served more than 4,680 older adults in the past 14 months, Lisa Mancini, director of Aging and Adult Services, said.
Concerned for the most vulnerable of seniors, supervisors voted unanimously to direct $3.9 million toward a local meal delivery program. The two-year pilot program would connect to the county’s existing Home Delivered Meals program those who do not qualify for state subsidies, are housebound and struggle to prepare their own meals.
“San Mateo County will continue to place a high priority on food security for adults through the months ahead. I believe feeding the hungry in this manner has helped save lives,” board President David Canepa said, having co-sponsored the measure with Pine.
Supervisor Don Horsley noted the program has also been an “economic lifeline” for the more than 80 restaurants that participated in the Great Plates Delivered Program during severe business closures.
About 500 residents will likely need access to the prepared meals, staff estimates. About an additional 700 residents will likely qualify for home-delivered groceries through a partnership with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, a nonprofit food bank serving San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.
Second Harvest will receive a separate allocation of $2.55 million from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds following supervisor approval during Tuesday’s meeting. Of the funds, $550,000 will support the delivery costs for the new senior home grocery delivery program and the remaining $2 million will support the nonprofit’s continued effort to provide groceries to county residents.
Before enrolling seniors in either program, county staff will first check on their eligibility for existing food resources such as the state’s food subsidy program CalFresh or food banks.
“There’s obviously a significant ongoing need to address food insecurity,” said Supervisor Warren Slocum, who referenced a study conducted by Second Harvest that found clients will likely need ongoing food support well into the year.
And while the county has $47.3 million to distribute in rent assistance, a figure that will increase by $23 million later this year given state changes to the program which now offers to pay 100% of back rent, supervisors unanimously supported granting $1 million to the San Mateo County Emergency Financial Assistance Program.
The additional funds will assist renters earning 60% or below area median income who do not qualify for the state program for holding a sublease or “shadow debt,” meaning the renter has taken out loans or borrowed money from loved ones to avoid defaulting on rent payments. Those who accrued nonrent debt by neglecting to pay for utilities or other bills could also qualify for the program.
Nonprofit Samaritan House will also receive $150,000 to administer program funds. The county will also be launching an aggressive media campaign to help educate the community on where and how to apply, Deputy County Manager Peggy Jensen said.
“We’ve been disappointed in the timing of the state’s promotion for this program so with the county manager’s permission we’re launching our own outreach program, our own media campaign,” Jensen said.
In other business, the board also approved an account transfer of Measure K funds to support a $35,000 part-time administrative coordinator position for the CoastPride Center, the county’s second community resource space for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer-identifying community members.
An additional $40,000 of Measure K funds was granted to Casa Circulo Cultural, a Latino-centered education nonprofit. The allocation is meant to help the organization with its move to a new North Fair Oaks location.
