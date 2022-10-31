Deputies in San Mateo County have arrested a man in connection with an assault case.
On Friday at 12:01 p.m., deputies with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Russian Ridge Preserve on Alpine Road on a report of an assault that had just occurred.
Responding deputies located a woman who was ultimately transported to the hospital for treatment.
Deputies said a suspect, identified as Jason Hewitt, 34, of Modesto, was located near a parked white Ford Bronco and was arrested on suspicion of felony assault.
No other details about the case were immediately available.
Mountain lion spotted in San Mateo backyard
A mountain lion was spotted Friday in a San Mateo neighborhood, according to police late this evening.
Residents saw the mountain lion jump into a backyard on Dalehurst Court before leaving the neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Security camera footage captured the big cat walking around.
There were no other sightings in the neighborhood, which is located just east of Laurelwood Park.
