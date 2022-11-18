A San Francisco man accused of kidnapping a 22-year-old woman at gunpoint in Oakland and forcing her to prostitute herself in South San Francisco has pleaded no contest to the felony kidnapping and pimping, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
As part of the plea, Clifford Lawrence will receive nine years and four months in state prison, the DA’s Office said.
