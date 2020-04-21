The San Carlos Elementary School District Board of Trustees approved issuing pink slips to nearly 20 members of the school system’s classified union due to budget concerns brought by COVID-19.
The school board unanimously approved laying off 19.5 full-time positions, including special education paraeducators, library technicians, custodians, instructional aides, reading coaches and other support personnel.
Officials said the decision was painful, but expressed hope they could reverse course over the coming weeks and months before final budget decisions needed to be made later in the summer.
“We didn’t want to get to this point,” said Trustee Neil Layton. “I can’t imagine what you are feeling and I feel sorry.”
Officials acknowledged it was unfair that the union would have to suffer a majority of the budget reduction measures, and suggested other employees would be asked to make compromises as well.
Superintendent Michelle Harmeier had said previously the deadline for issuing layoffs to teachers or administrators has already passed, according to state educational code.
The cuts are necessary because the district is losing income usually generated from facility rentals which cannot occur while campuses are closed during the stay-at-home order, officials said.
For her part, board President Carol Elliot showed compassion for those who face losing their job during such a unique and difficult time.
“This is devastating and I feel very badly about that,” she said.
