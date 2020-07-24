San Bruno police found human remains in a large and foul-smelling construction bag discovered by city workers who had responded on Tuesday to a request for a roadside cleanup.
Police said Thursday that the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined the person who died was a man, but they could not identify the remains due to decomposition. The remains were found in brush near Susan and Geoffrey drives.
Police detectives are investigating in collaboration with the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office and Inspectors from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call San Bruno Police at (650) 616-7100 or to email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.