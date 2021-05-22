A man who kidnapped a woman in San Mateo in 2018 while pretending to be an Uber driver was sentenced Friday to 11 years in state prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
A jury in March convicted Brandon Sherman of San Jose of simple kidnapping, assault and witness intimidation but could not decide on an alleged rape charge. Prosecutors accused Sherman of kidnapping a woman while posing as a ride-hail driver in April 2018 and taking her to Skylawn Cemetery in San Mateo and allegedly raping her.
Sherman has completed about 2 1/2 of jail time. He is not eligible for early release, and he will be on parole for three years when released, prosecutors said.
