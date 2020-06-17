crime and safety

An interior video surveillance camera system alerted a resident who was away from his home on the 400 block of Redwood Avenue in Redwood City that an intruder was there Sunday morning, according to police.

At about 11:47 a.m., the homeowner received a notification that someone was in his house and called police. As police arrived, a man identified as Ludwin Dominguez, 37, was allegedly seen fleeing on foot. A perimeter was established and he was allegedly seen trying to enter a car a short distance from the residence. Jewelry was taken and located where he was detained, according to police.

Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Redwood City police Detective Sgt. Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at (650) 780-7107.

