Two alleged Redwood City gang members accused of threatening a driver in a YMCA parking lot in Redwood City have pleaded no contest to misdemeanor criminal threats, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
The Sept. 27 decision saw both men placed on probation and get four months in jail, the DA’s Office said. Ricardo Soberanes, 23, and Juan Prado, 23, were in the YMCA on Hudson Avenue April 4, 2020, when they confronted a driver and allegedly flashed gang signs and yelled about the driver being in their neighborhood, the DA’s Office said.
