Police in Redwood City are asking the public to help find an at-risk man missing since Saturday afternoon.
Chang Byeon, 65, is an Asian man, 5 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds, with gray wavy hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday at the Safeway store at Sequoia Station, wearing a puffy, dark blue down jacket, a black short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Byeon walks with a hunched back and was carrying a black plastic bag and a long black cane.
Byeon is at risk due to dementia and diabetes, and requires medication.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Redwood City police at (650) 780-7118.
