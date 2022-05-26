Making parklets a permanent feature in Redwood City gained strong support from councilmembers who encouraged staff to consider ways to ensure equitable access to the program that has flourished during the pandemic.
“I think that this is really kind of a silver lining to the pandemic and of course, it was such a challenging time for us all throughout our community and the nation but I absolutely see this as a positive step that the city can take to empower small businesses,” said Councilmember Michael Smith during Monday’s council meeting.
Without making a formal decision, councilmembers shared support for the new permanent program which would standardize parklets throughout the city by offering business owners templates on which to model their structures depending on the type of street the business fronts, Economic Development Manager Simon Vuong, said.
Parklets in public parking stalls were permitted at the start of the pandemic to assist businesses that were forced to close indoor operations due to health concerns. Business owners have lauded the move as one that saved their businesses and the public has shared a strong interest in keeping the spaces, according to a survey.
Given the interest in making the program permanent and that business restrictions have been greatly reduced though, city staff is looking to formalize the Outdoor Business Activity Program. Businesses wanting to participate in the program, including those participating in the city’s Sidewalk Cafe Program, would need to apply and receive a permit by Sept. 30 and those that do not will have until Nov. 4 to remove their temporary parklets.
Vuong said participating businesses will receive a use fee waiver and will be allowed to keep their temporary parklets until March 24, 2023. In total, staff expects the program to cost about $32,000 per business including construction and other fees including an outdoor business activity permit or encroachment permit fee, use of city property fee, a processing fee, building permit fee and contractor’s fees.
Smith encouraged staff to consider implementing a progressive fee scale to ensure all businesses regardless of size can participate without facing burdensome costs. And Mayor Giselle Hale highlighted the importance of assisting businesses with finding potential public funds to help with capital improvements.
“There seems to be a lot of money floating around and it would just be really helpful if we can connect our business owners with those types of programs because I do agree between inflation and so many other burdens that small businesses are carrying we want to make this as painless as possible and as attractive as possible,” Hale said.
The council will make a formal decision on the program in late June when it will also be asked whether a portion of Broadway between Theatre Way and Jefferson Avenue should remain closed.
Councilmembers supported continuing the closure, another program started in response to the pandemic, with some sharing concerns a change could lead to potential safety concerns for pedestrians who have grown comfortable with crossing the street without fear of vehicle traffic.
In other business, the council also approved updated labor contracts with the city’s Chief Officers Association and the San Mateo County Firefighters International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2400.
IAFF members recently voted unanimously to ratify the two-year contract which provides firefighters with two 2% raises annually and includes a retroactive equity raise of 3% for December pay. Officers are slated to receive 3% raises annually under their three-year contract that will also begin retroactively starting Oct. 1 and extending through September 2024.
The retroactive pay will be granted in a lump sum costing the city $300,000 and the total cost for the agreement will add about $925,000 to the city budget annually. Retirement health benefits were also changed under the contract, saving the city a substantial amount of money after an $82 million budget loss while facing nearly $300 million of pension and retirement liabilities.
Michael Elhihi, president of the Redwood City Firefighters Association, thanked the public and families of members of the fire department for their support and shared hope for the future relationship between the department and the city.
“We decided early that no matter what happened with our contract and with negotiations, the citizens of this city would not be an impacted group. No one wakes up any day in their life planning to call 911 but when they need to call we have to be there,” Elhihi said. “Although these have been difficult times, I’m optimistic for our future and I’m confident that these hard times will create better people and stronger relationships moving forward, relationships that have inspired trust, loyalty and empathy.”
