Porterhouse Restaurant celebrated its recent opening Wednesday at its new downtown San Mateo location, bringing classic steakhouse options to 164 S. B St.
Porterhouse owner Hamdi Ugur was on hand to welcome the mayor and other community members to thank them for their support and feedback.
“Everything has been really positive,” Hamdi Ugur said. “It’s been unbelievable.”
Porterhouse left its old location at 60 E. Third Ave. and went to its new one in December because it had more space and was at the corner where more people could find them. Event Manager Zella Ugur, the daughter of Hamdi, noted the new location had a soft opening for three weeks, and people have dined there that previously would not have because the old place was out of site and not as inviting. Director of Butchering Steve Ugur, also the co-owner of Pausa Bar and Cookery on Fourth Avenue, said the old location was tucked away. People couldn’t see the restaurant sign, with the restaurant considered a best-kept secret.
“This is a huge milestone and accomplishment, and we are very happy about the space,” Steve Ugur said.
The new building location was initially used for the Bank of San Mateo in 1924 as a local option for large business banks at the time, creating a nostalgic atmosphere into which the new restaurant is leaning. The high ceilings, film posters and billboards from the Golden Age of Hollywood also add to the ambiance. Previous tenants include Dahlia Mexican Grill, Vault 164 Restaurant and Bar, and B Street Billiards.
The upscale steakhouse prides itself on its dry-aged steaks from Omaha, Nebraska, and its dry-aged grass-fed beef from ranches in California, which it continues to serve. Steaks have been dry-aged in-house, and people can see the restaurant’s meat locker when they enter the restaurant. Executive Chef Mynor Ajvix also remains with the restaurant. Other menu options include seafood, a cauliflower steak option for vegetarians, house-made sauces and desserts like Bananas Foster, and a new cocktail menu.
“I want to make sure my customers have the best quality and a great experience,” Hamdi Ugur said.
Hamdi, who also goes by Bruno, said the pandemic was tough for his business as many restaurants closed, but he kept staff on payroll because he didn’t want to lose his long-term employees who had been with him for more than 10 years. Staffing has also proved more challenging after the pandemic. His resilience and hard work come from his life experiences, like when he came to the United States in 1977 and started out as a dishwasher before working in various restaurants and jobs, often working three jobs at a time. He also previously operated Bogie’s Restaurant in San Mateo. Ugur first opened Porterhouse’s doors in 2007 and also ran Spiedo’s Ristorante in the same location as Pausa is now.
“In life, you don’t give up,” Hamdi Ugur said. “You have to be creative and go forward.”
San Mateo Mayor Amourence Lee was hopeful the work of Ugur and his family would help revitalize the building and the area.
“Porterhouse coming here right now is the right step to take this block into a new direction,” Lee said.
San Mateo Chamber of Commerce CEO Erica Wood said the beloved mainstay restaurant was an important part of the area in bringing foot traffic to downtown.
“The chamber is here to support our restaurants that contribute so much to our local economy and community,” Wood said.
Porterhouse is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Go to porterhousesanmateo.com for more information.
